Romania’s Antitrust Watchdog Unveils Fuel Price Monitoring System



Romania’s Competition Council has launched Monday, July 1, an online platform through which consumers can compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania. Romania’s Antitrust Watchdog Unveils Fuel Price Monitoring System.Romania’s Competition Council has launched Monday, July 1, an online platform through which consumers can compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]