​KEY STORIES TODAY Budget deficit increases / Key investigation on August 2018 violence passed around



The Finance ministry in Bucharest revealed a bigger deficit for first 5 months of the year than a year ago. A major investigation into violence during the August 10, 2018 anti-government protests has been passed from one investigative body to another. Changes are being done to how Romanians abroad are voting.