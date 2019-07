Number of Entrepreneurial Companies with RON1B Sales Up To 15 In Romania in 2018



A number of 15 entrepreneurial companies posted more than 1 billion lei (EUR211 milion) sales in 2018, compared with 12 in 2017, which is a record high for the entrepreneurial sector of Romania. Number of Entrepreneurial Companies with RON1B Sales Up To 15 In Romania in 2018.A number of 15 entrepreneurial companies posted more than 1 billion lei (EUR211 milion) sales in 2018, compared with 12 in 2017, which is a record high for the entrepreneurial sector of Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]