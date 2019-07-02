UPDATE Maia Sandu: Republic of Moldova’s oligarchic regime left a very difficult inheritance



The inheritance from the Republic of Moldova’s oligarchic regime is "very difficult" for the country’s citizens, visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a press statement delivered jointly with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace. "We greatly need Romania’s support, the more so as we are connected not just by common economic interests, but also by a common foundation of history, culture and values. Regrettably, the inheritance from the oligarchic regime in the Republic of Moldova is very difficult for our citizens, as they have destroyed the country’s economy, transformed the state’s institutions into personal business, and isolated the Republic of Moldova internationally," said the head of the Chisinau government. Maia Sandu said that her government’s priorities include strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption and media freedom. "We trust that Romania will remain by our side as a key ally of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and in our European course," she emphasized. Maia Sandu also said that the Moldovan government "intends to develop joint projects with Romania", and the European agenda is the guiding line for its relationship with Romania. "The Strategic Partnership for European Integration will play a decisive role in the activity of the pro-European government in Chisinau," said the Moldovan Premier. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) UPDATE Maia Sandu: Republic of Moldova’s oligarchic regime left a very difficult inheritance.The inheritance from the Republic of Moldova’s oligarchic regime is "very difficult" for the country’s citizens, visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a press statement delivered jointly with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace. "We greatly need Romania’s support, the more so as we are connected not just by common economic interests, but also by a common foundation of history, culture and values. Regrettably, the inheritance from the oligarchic regime in the Republic of Moldova is very difficult for our citizens, as they have destroyed the country’s economy, transformed the state’s institutions into personal business, and isolated the Republic of Moldova internationally," said the head of the Chisinau government. Maia Sandu said that her government’s priorities include strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption and media freedom. "We trust that Romania will remain by our side as a key ally of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and in our European course," she emphasized. Maia Sandu also said that the Moldovan government "intends to develop joint projects with Romania", and the European agenda is the guiding line for its relationship with Romania. "The Strategic Partnership for European Integration will play a decisive role in the activity of the pro-European government in Chisinau," said the Moldovan Premier. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]