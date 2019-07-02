Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.4% of GDP in Jan-May
Jul 2, 2019
Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.4% of GDP in Jan-May.
Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON14.7 billion in January-May, or 1.4% of gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
