Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON14.7 billion in January-May, or 1.4% of gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed. Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.4% of GDP in Jan-May.Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON14.7 billion in January-May, or 1.4% of gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]