Ukraine officials on Transdniester: It's a risk. Nobody knows Putin's plans. He may use troops to attack Ukraine



Russia would like to see a federalised Ukraine and this is why solving the situation in the breakaway region of Transdniester in the Republic of Moldova, by withdrawing Russian troups and keeping Moldova a unified country, is important for authorities in Kiev, Ukrainian officials have said during a meeting with Romanian journalists.