Moldova PM Maia Sandu visits Romania. President Iohannis: Romania supports Moldova on European path / Sandu: We need Romania's support



​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Moldova prime minister Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning, in her first official visit abroad since becoming head of the Government in Chisinau. Iohannis said on the occasion that he supported the European leaning of Moldova and a solution of the Transndiester conflict in compliance with the territorial integrity of Moldova. For her part, Maia Sandu said her country had a major need of Romania's support. [Read the article in HotNews]