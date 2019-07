UK Developer London Partners Completes EUR26M Residential Project in Bucharest



UK real estate developer London Partners has completed SoHo Unirii, a EUR26 million residential project in downtown Bucharest, the company said Tuesday. UK Developer London Partners Completes EUR26M Residential Project in Bucharest.UK real estate developer London Partners has completed SoHo Unirii, a EUR26 million residential project in downtown Bucharest, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]