SNIPPETS Dates set for Romania's presidential elections / Insights on ad market



The dates have been set for the two rounds of presidential elections due to take place in Romania later this year. The central bank board has received preliminary approval by parliamentary commissions. And the head of a major media agency provides insights into Romania’s ad market. SNIPPETS Dates set for Romania's presidential elections / Insights on ad market.The dates have been set for the two rounds of presidential elections due to take place in Romania later this year. The central bank board has received preliminary approval by parliamentary commissions. And the head of a major media agency provides insights into Romania’s ad market. [Read the article in HotNews]