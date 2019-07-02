 
Romaniapress.com

July 2, 2019

Senate President Tariceanu meets Moldovan PM Sandu: Romania will further endorse R. Moldova’s European aspirations
Jul 2, 2019

Senate President Tariceanu meets Moldovan PM Sandu: Romania will further endorse R. Moldova’s European aspirations.
Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Tuesday had a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is paying an official visit to Romania, context in which the Romanian dignitary congratulated her for the confidence vote received from the Legislature in Chisinau and assured her of the Romanian authorities’ support in fulfilling her mandate. Tariceanu underscored that the relationship with the Republic of Moldova continues to be a high priority for Romania and highlighted Romania’s role in endorsing the European journey of the Republic of Moldova, a Senate release sent to AGERPRES informs. The Senate President emphasised the importance of strengthening the dialogue between the two Parliaments in relation to the European path of the Republic of Moldova and mentioned the establishment and the activity of a committee dedicated to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova in Romania’s Parliament. Moreover, Tariceanu mentioned that Romania’s Parliament recently adopted a declaration regarding the endorsement of the new Government in Chisinau, adding that there are expectations for its firm commitment in continuing the European journey, including in the direction of implementing the Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area with the EU. The Romanian official said that, in order to ensure the irreversibility of the European integration process, the continuation of internal reforms is needed, with the observance of the democratic principles and fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. During the talks also tackled was the topic of bilateral cooperation on certain projects of strategic importance, especially those regarding energy interconnection, about which Senate President Tariceanu said that they remain among the most important leverages of advancing the Strategic Partnership. Furthermore, Tariceanu reconfirmed that Romania, as a trustworthy neighbor which shares a community of language, culture and history, will further endorse the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova and its efforts to achieve the necessary democratic reforms. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister of National Defense confirms: Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard will build in Romania 4 corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces By Constantin Radut The contract for the acquisition of multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Military Navy was assigned to the association Constanţa Shipyard - Naval Group, Defense Minister Gabriel Leş announced on Wednesday. "I firmly believe that it is a very important moment for the (...)

#Romania2019.eu/Viorica Dancila: Romanian EU Council Presidency - success; promptitude, efficiency and professionalism proven in 6 months term Romania&#39;s Presidency of the Council of the EU was a success, as it took place in a complex and dynamic context marked by the European elections and the developments related to Brexit, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday. "It has been a successful office, in which (...)

Gregory's Opens Two New Units in Bucharest, Signs Franchise Agreements for Five Others Gregory’s, the largest coffee & Greek deli chain in Greece, continues expansion in Romania by opening two new franchised units in Bucharest and signing agreements for five more.

CTP Secures EUR82M Credit Line to Expand CTPark Bucharest West CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has secured EUR82 million from BRD-Groupe Société Générale and Komerční banka to invest in the expansion of CTPark Bucharest (...)

Four Major Music Festivals in Romania Generate RON130M Revenue The four biggest music festivals in Romania – Untold, Electric Castle, Neversea and Summer Well, had more than 775,000 visitors last year, 200,000 of them unique, ZF has found.

ZF Bankers Summit'19: What the Bank of The Future Will Look Like in Romania The bank of the future will probably be a mix of traditional and digital, the face-to-face interaction of bankers with customers will go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. Competition with fintechs will no longer be of a ‘dog-eat-dog’ type but more like a partnership, with agility and the (...)

KEY STORIES TODAY Govt coalition MPs submit bill preventing people sentenced for corruption, other crimes from taking office / A first reaction to EU agreement / Focus on Moldova Parliamentarians for the governing coalition in Bucharest have submitted a bill long requested by the opposition which attempts to prevent corrupt people from taking office, among other measures. Also today, a Romanian MEP delivered a first reaction to EU agreement on leadership of European (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |