July 2, 2019

Meeting between Marcel Ciolacu, Maia Sandu: Moldova always counted on Romania’s support
Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who said her country always counted on Romania’s support. Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Maia Sandu for her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and for managing to overcome "the complicated situation" in her country. "First of all I would like to congratulate you for your appointment and also for how you managed to overcome the complicated situation in the Republic of Moldova and wisely, without any escalation, and even surprisingly I could say, compared with what could have happened. It takes a lot of maturity to do that. Continue to take care of things like this so that you can do your job as Prime Minister the way you want to do it," said Ciolacu, in the beginning of the meeting. In her turn, Maia Sandu thanked for the messages of support and said that the Republic of Moldova always counted on Romania’s support. "Thank you for this opportunity to talk. We enjoy being here and we thank you for your messages of support and we are happy we’ve managed to overcome this very complicated period. We have always counted on Romania’s support and we still count on Romania’s support. The challenges ahead of us are big, but this government undertook to restore the Moldovan citizens’ faith in the Republic of Moldova This means that we need to clean up, to clean up the institutions of the former oligarchic regime, to strengthen the independence of these institutions, to build a business environment suitable for economic growth and innovation and increase the living standards," said Maia Sandu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

