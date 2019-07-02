Bogdan Neacsu: CEC Bank Granted RON3B Loans Since Start Of 2019; Eyes Top 5 Spot Among Largest Banks In Romania



CEC Bank, one of the two banks held by the Romanian state, has granted loans worth approximately RON3 billion so far in 2019 and aims to be ranked among the top five largest banks in Romania, by assets, Bogdan Neacsu, first VP of CEC Bank, told the ZF Bankers Summit '19 conference on (...)