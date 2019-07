Policolor Invests EUR7M in New Factory in Western Bucharest



Paint and coatings manufacturer Policolor-Orgachim, owned by investment fund Reconstruction Capital 2 (RC2), has completed the construction of a new paint and coatings factory in western Bucharest.