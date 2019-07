Romania owns over 60% of Europe's mineral water resources



By Andra Beltz Stanceni natural carbonated mineral water was awarded the Gold Award at the World Selection 2019 International Competition, organized by Monde Selection Belgium. Stanceni carbonated mineral water is rich in minerals, especially sodium, calcium and magnesium, providing optimal (...) Romania owns over 60% of Europe's mineral water resources.By Andra Beltz Stanceni natural carbonated mineral water was awarded the Gold Award at the World Selection 2019 International Competition, organized by Monde Selection Belgium. Stanceni carbonated mineral water is rich in minerals, especially sodium, calcium and magnesium, providing optimal (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]