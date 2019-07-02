Romania's way of managing relations with Moldova should lead to massive shake up of security and foreign policy system in Bucharest - expert Armand Gosu



Romania isolated itself from Western partners by supporting oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, who has controlled politics in the Republic of Moldova for years, says in an interview with debate and analysis platform Contributors.ro Armand Gosu, an expert on politics in Russia and former USSR republics. The way institutions in Bucharest managed relations with Chisinau during these years should lead to a massive shakeup in the security and foreign policy system in Romania, he says.