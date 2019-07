Corvette War: Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard won the tender



By Constantin Radut The association between the French Naval Group and Shipyard Constanta was announced to have won the contract for the provision of multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Navy, according to unofficial information. Romtehnica SA, the company that organized the tender for (...) Corvette War: Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard won the tender.By Constantin Radut The association between the French Naval Group and Shipyard Constanta was announced to have won the contract for the provision of multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Navy, according to unofficial information. Romtehnica SA, the company that organized the tender for (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]