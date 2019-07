Raiffeisen Bank Announces Upbeat Expectations About Lending Market In Next One And A Half Years



The lending market looks very good at present and it is expected to stay like this in the next one and a half years, Felix Daniliuc, executive director with Raiffeisen Bank, told the ZF Bankers Summit '19 conference on Tuesday.