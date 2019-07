SIF Moldova GM Liviu Doros Sells RON879,000 Worth Of Fund’s Shares



Liviu Doros, general manager of regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO), sold a package of 474,920 shares of the fund, on July 1, 2019, at a price of RON1.85 per share, resulting in a transaction worth RON879,000, according to ZF calculations based on stock market data released (...)