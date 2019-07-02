Carturesti Chain to Open Bookstore in Republic Of Moldova
Jul 2, 2019
Carturesti Chain to Open Bookstore in Republic Of Moldova.
Bookstore chain Carturesti is expanding operations to the Republic of Moldova, where it will open its first store in Chisinau, the company said.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
