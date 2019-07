Four Major Music Festivals in Romania Generate RON130M Revenue



The four biggest music festivals in Romania – Untold, Electric Castle, Neversea and Summer Well, had more than 775,000 visitors last year, 200,000 of them unique, ZF has found. Four Major Music Festivals in Romania Generate RON130M Revenue. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]