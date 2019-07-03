ZF Bankers Summit’19: What the Bank of The Future Will Look Like in Romania
Jul 3, 2019
ZF Bankers Summit’19: What the Bank of The Future Will Look Like in Romania.
The bank of the future will probably be a mix of traditional and digital, the face-to-face interaction of bankers with customers will go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. Competition with fintechs will no longer be of a ‘dog-eat-dog’ type but more like a partnership, with agility and the (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]