ZF Bankers Summit’19: What the Bank of The Future Will Look Like in Romania



The bank of the future will probably be a mix of traditional and digital, the face-to-face interaction of bankers with customers will go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. Competition with fintechs will no longer be of a ‘dog-eat-dog’ type but more like a partnership, with agility and the (...) ZF Bankers Summit’19: What the Bank of The Future Will Look Like in Romania.The bank of the future will probably be a mix of traditional and digital, the face-to-face interaction of bankers with customers will go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. Competition with fintechs will no longer be of a ‘dog-eat-dog’ type but more like a partnership, with agility and the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]