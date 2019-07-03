#Romania2019.eu/Viorica Dancila: Romanian EU Council Presidency - success; promptitude, efficiency and professionalism proven in 6 months term



Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU was a success, as it took place in a complex and dynamic context marked by the European elections and the developments related to Brexit, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday. "It has been a successful office, in which Romania has proved to be strongly attached to European values and has acted to strengthen the European project, for a Union of the citizens, of our liberties, our efforts and our combined capacities. In the 6 months of our term, we have proven promptitude, efficiency and professionalism, given that Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU took place in a complex and dynamic context, marked by the European elections, as well as the developments related to Brexit, by an ever-changing international environment. The Presidency of the the Council of the EU has had a great significance for Romania, which has led to significant results, for us as well as for the EU. The Romanian Government (...) has made a sustained effort in these six months. Romanians can be proud of our results, as a country," the prime minister said at the presentation of the presidency review. The head of the Government also pointed out that the Bucharest authorities have confirmed that Romania has an important say in the European project, our country being the first state in that capacity to present its priorities in the plenary of the European Economic Council. "The review is impressive. About 2,500 meetings and events, of which over 2,000 meetings of the working groups, 64 EU Council ministerial meetings, a total of 300 events organized in Romania, as well as the hosting of the Sibiu Summit. We can talk about a record review: 90 legislative files closed in record time. (...) We have campaigned for the equal observance of the rights and freedoms of all citizens, for the promotion of Romania's interests and for the establishment of dialogue as the main decision-making instrument. We have had good consultations with the European leaders on the files on the EU agenda and on the priorities as a member state," the prime minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

