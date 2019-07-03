Minister of National Defense confirms: Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard will build in Romania 4 corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces



By Constantin Radut The contract for the acquisition of multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Military Navy was assigned to the association Constanţa Shipyard - Naval Group, Defense Minister Gabriel Leş announced on Wednesday. "I firmly believe that it is a very important moment for the (...)