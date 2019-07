Eurostat: Romanians Spend The Most On Food, Europeans On Utilities



Unlike most European countries, where utilities expenses hold the biggest share of a household budget, in Romania, Estonia and Lithuania, a household budget is mostly devoted to food, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) Eurostat: Romanians Spend The Most On Food, Europeans On Utilities.Unlike most European countries, where utilities expenses hold the biggest share of a household budget, in Romania, Estonia and Lithuania, a household budget is mostly devoted to food, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]