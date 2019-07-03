Enel may sell part of assets in Romania, but said to plan keeping majority stakes - sources



Italian company Enel is said to consider the selling of assets it holds in Romania, amounting to Eur1 billion, for which three investment funds are interested, according to Money.it website quoted by Romanian media. Market sources have told HotNews.ro that the talk is not about selling majority stakes, but possibly of minority ones, along those held in Enel companies by the Proprietatea Fund.