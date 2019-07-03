Romania-France cultural season to end July 14 with events in Carol Park



The Romania-France cultural season ends on July 14 in the Carol Park in Bucharest, where events for children, concerts and a fireworks show will be unfolded, according to French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis. Among the events there are culinary demonstrations, children’s events, and happenings. At 18:00hrs, there will be a concert to be staged by the band Vunk and Delia. The day ends at 22:30hrs with a fireworks show by Groupe F French band. The season started in late November 2018 in Paris, in the presence of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Emmanuel Macron. "We wanted to end with a gift for the Romanian people," said Ramis. She mentioned that under the Romania-France season, 450 projects have been conducted in 160 cities in both countries. "We wanted it to be a season of the territories, not of the capitals," added Ramis. Developed under the motto "Forget the clichés," the crossed season brought Romanian artists to France, and French artists to Romania from all over cultural areas. Among the venues where Romanian arts were displayed in France during the season were the Louvre Museum and the Pompidou Centre. At the same time, French artists have been invited to major Romanian festivals - the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Sibiu International Drama Festival(FITS). The Romanian commissioner of the season, Andrei Tarnea, talked about the future of the Romania-France artistic co-operation as part of this experience. "We would like to have a post-season that will take up not just the happy accident of the willingness of some operators to co-operate, but also a small structured support from the public administrations, which should not bear the season label but which should be done in the logic of the very existence of this season, in which these ministries will pledge to support certain projects precisely because it is important to continue what has been opened under the Romania-France season," said Tarnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Romania-France cultural season to end July 14 with events in Carol Park.The Romania-France cultural season ends on July 14 in the Carol Park in Bucharest, where events for children, concerts and a fireworks show will be unfolded, according to French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis. Among the events there are culinary demonstrations, children’s events, and happenings. At 18:00hrs, there will be a concert to be staged by the band Vunk and Delia. The day ends at 22:30hrs with a fireworks show by Groupe F French band. The season started in late November 2018 in Paris, in the presence of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Emmanuel Macron. "We wanted to end with a gift for the Romanian people," said Ramis. She mentioned that under the Romania-France season, 450 projects have been conducted in 160 cities in both countries. "We wanted it to be a season of the territories, not of the capitals," added Ramis. Developed under the motto "Forget the clichés," the crossed season brought Romanian artists to France, and French artists to Romania from all over cultural areas. Among the venues where Romanian arts were displayed in France during the season were the Louvre Museum and the Pompidou Centre. At the same time, French artists have been invited to major Romanian festivals - the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Sibiu International Drama Festival(FITS). The Romanian commissioner of the season, Andrei Tarnea, talked about the future of the Romania-France artistic co-operation as part of this experience. "We would like to have a post-season that will take up not just the happy accident of the willingness of some operators to co-operate, but also a small structured support from the public administrations, which should not bear the season label but which should be done in the logic of the very existence of this season, in which these ministries will pledge to support certain projects precisely because it is important to continue what has been opened under the Romania-France season," said Tarnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

KEY STORIES TODAY Move to legalise cannabis in severe medical cases / Court blow to major corruption cases / Government moves to solve 5G issue Prominent politicians facing corruption charges prepare for their cases to restart from scratch in wake of a Constitutional Court decision. Also today - key governmental and Social Democratic Party leadership decisions. And a move to legalise cannabis for severe medical (...)



Romanian Women Postpone Having Children Until After 35 The number of children born from mothers older than 35 rose 47% in 2017 compared with 2008, when there only 20,937 such children.



Car Dealer BDT Aims To Sell 2,000 Mazda And Ford Vehicles In 2019 Bucharest-based Business Development Team (BDT), a Ford and Mazda dealer which owns an integrated center for the Ford brand and a center and a showroom for the Mazda brand, aims to sell 1,960 vehicles in 2019, 13% more than a year before, according to company (...)



Romania's Halep, through to Wimbledon singles round three after defeating compatriot Buzarnescu Romania's Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to round three of the Wimbledon women's singles event after defeating her compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 4-6 6-2. Halep, 27, world number seven and a former number one, prevailed in one hour and 51 minutes over a 31-year-old (...)



Butucaru, PwC Romania Partner: Asset Quality Of Banks In Romania Assets Has Improved Over Past Years The quality of assets of banks in Romania has improved over the last years as a result of removing from the balance sheet of the sales of non-performing loans (NPLs) as well, PwC Romania Partner Ana-Maria Butucaru stated Wednesday.



U.S. Highlander Partners Acquires Ares Medical Centers, Developed By Romanian Medical Doctors Ares medical centers, specialized in the field of cardiology and interventional radiology and developed by several Romanian medical doctors, were acquired by Dallas-based private investment firm Highlander Partners L.P., which invests in small and medium-sized businesses, Highlander said a (...)



Governor Isarescu says central bank, mandated to bring Romania into Eurozone Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday, after Parliament appointed in a joint session the members to the new BNR board of directors, that BNR is mandated to prepare Romania to enter the Eurozone . "This is a board where continuity combines with (...)

