Romania’s central bank on Wednesday said it registered a profit of RON1.18 billion in 2018, 6.3-fold higher than in 2017, mostly due to the result obtained from foreign currency asset and liability management. Central Bank Reports 6.3-Fold Higher Profit In 2018, Of Nearly RON1.2B.Romania’s central bank on Wednesday said it registered a profit of RON1.18 billion in 2018, 6.3-fold higher than in 2017, mostly due to the result obtained from foreign currency asset and liability management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]