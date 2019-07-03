 
July 3, 2019

U.S. Highlander Partners Acquires Ares Medical Centers, Developed By Romanian Medical Doctors
Jul 3, 2019

U.S. Highlander Partners Acquires Ares Medical Centers, Developed By Romanian Medical Doctors.
Ares medical centers, specialized in the field of cardiology and interventional radiology and developed by several Romanian medical doctors, were acquired by Dallas-based private investment firm Highlander Partners L.P., which invests in small and medium-sized businesses, Highlander said a (...)

