Romania’s Halep, through to Wimbledon singles round three after defeating compatriot Buzarnescu



Romania's Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to round three of the Wimbledon women's singles event after defeating her compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 4-6 6-2. Halep, 27, world number seven and a former number one, prevailed in one hour and 51 minutes over a 31-year-old Buzarnescu, world number 35. Buzarnescu managed one of her best matches this season. Halep won 111,000 British pounds and 130 WTA singles points for advancing to the third round. Buzarnescu got 72,000 pounds and 70 WTA singles points for having reached the second round. Halep and Buzarnescu met once before, at the Monteroni D'Arbia ITF (Italy, 25,000 US dollars) tournament in 2008, with Halep winning 6-3 6-0 in the first round. Next to meet Halep will be Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, world number 40. Azarenka, a former number one, defeated Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-2 6-0. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)