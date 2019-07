Car Dealer BDT Aims To Sell 2,000 Mazda And Ford Vehicles In 2019



Bucharest-based Business Development Team (BDT), a Ford and Mazda dealer which owns an integrated center for the Ford brand and a center and a showroom for the Mazda brand, aims to sell 1,960 vehicles in 2019, 13% more than a year before, according to company (...)