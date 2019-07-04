Bankers Are Optimistic, Business Is Growing, Interests and Inflation Drop, Leu Is Stable



The turmoil on the local banking market has lessened, and bankers are optimistic about its future trend and expect growth in business, lower interests and inflation and a stability of the leu against the euro. The budget and current account deficits no longer scare investors, as long as they (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]