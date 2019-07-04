Romania Retail Sales Slow to 3.7% YoY in May



Romanian adjusted retail sales rose 3.7% year-on-year in May, after 6.5% annual growth in April, data from the country's statistics institute showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]