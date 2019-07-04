Romania Retail Sales Slow to 3.7% YoY in May
Jul 4, 2019
Romania Retail Sales Slow to 3.7% YoY in May.
Romanian adjusted retail sales rose 3.7% year-on-year in May, after 6.5% annual growth in April, data from the country’s statistics institute showed Thursday.
