Romanian working adults would be forced by law to support their elderly parents in case of financial difficulties, according to a new bill submitted by a group of several dozen MPs, mostly belonging to the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD). The bill, which introduces even a prison sentence for certain circumstances, claims "moral norms are no longer enough" to tackle the issue.