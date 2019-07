Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Fildas Trading Invests EUR1.5M In New Warehouse In Craiova



Fildas Trading, the second largest player on the pharmaceutical wholesale market, has opened a new medical drug warehouse in Craiova, covering 10,000 square meters, following an investment of EUR1.5 million, according to a press release.