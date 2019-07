US Air Force relocates MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft from Poland to Romania



The US Air Force has relocated MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from the Polish airbase at Miroslawiec to Campia Turzii in Romania, it has been announced.