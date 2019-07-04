 
Romaniapress.com

July 4, 2019

First GDPR-related fine in Romania applied to bank over payers&#39; personal data / Bank says problems solved
Jul 4, 2019

First GDPR-related fine in Romania applied to bank over payers&#39; personal data / Bank says problems solved.
A bank was the first recipient of a fine in Romania for irregularities in applying the European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The data protection authority in the country applied Unicredit Bank a fine amounting to EUR130,000 following an investigation that showed the bank revealed personal data of payers in transaction documents which were made available online to payment beneficiaries.
  • UPDATE Contacted by HotNews.ro, the bank said it was informed about the data protection authority decision and that the respective issues have been solved.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kaufland Set to Develop Office Building in Barbu Vacarescu Area German-held retailer Kaufland has applied for a zoning permit from the Bucharest City Hall for a plot of land behind its store on Barbu Vacarescu Street, where it plans to develop an office building.

CTP Buys Logistics Park A1 Bucharest Park For EUR40M CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired logistics park A1 Bucharest Park, following a transaction worth approximately EUR40 (...)

Iohannis: Romania and I are equally determined to develop strategic partnership with US Romania&#39;s strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at a 4th of July reception at the United States Embassy on the 243rd anniversary of the US Independence Day. "Recently, on the occasion of the European (...)

Isarescu: Ensuring Economic Growth Under Conditions of Fiscal Consolidation, A Challenge In Upcoming Period Ensuring economic growth under conditions of fiscal consolidation is a challenge in the coming period, considering that the consumption pedal no longer has too much room for maneuver, Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu stated (...)

June inflation could drop below 4pct in Romania June 2019 inflation in Romania may fall below 4pct, according to market data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday at a news conference. "There will be no rampaging inflation in Romania, because we are here too. This statement is more than a (...)

Amerocap Set To Invest Over $100m In Oil Terminal; Eyes Majority Stake Held By Romanian State U.S.-based investment Amerocap plans to invest over $100 million in Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO), majority owned by the Romanian state, by acquiring the majority stake and subsequently boosting the share (...)

ForMin Melescanu: We count on Finland to endorse our cause in terms of joining Schengen Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told a news conference on Thursday, occasioned by the launching of the Finnish Presidency at the EU Council, that Romania counts on Finland&#39;s support in terms of joining Schengen. "The decision to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |