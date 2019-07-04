First GDPR-related fine in Romania applied to bank over payers' personal data / Bank says problems solved



A bank was the first recipient of a fine in Romania for irregularities in applying the European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The data protection authority in the country applied Unicredit Bank a fine amounting to EUR130,000 following an investigation that showed the bank revealed personal data of payers in transaction documents which were made available online to payment beneficiaries.

UPDATE Contacted by HotNews.ro, the bank said it was informed about the data protection authority decision and that the respective issues have been solved.

First GDPR-related fine in Romania applied to bank over payers' personal data / Bank says problems solved.