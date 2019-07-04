First GDPR-related fine in Romania applied to bank over payers' personal data / Bank says problems solved
A bank was the first recipient of a fine in Romania for irregularities in applying the European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The data protection authority in the country applied Unicredit Bank a fine amounting to EUR130,000 following an investigation that showed the bank revealed personal data of payers in transaction documents which were made available online to payment beneficiaries.
- UPDATE Contacted by HotNews.ro, the bank said it was informed about the data protection authority decision and that the respective issues have been solved.