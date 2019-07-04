Romania's Foreign minister dodges responsibility on key European-level cases



Romanian Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu on Thursday dodged responsibility for positions of the country's representatives in two European files - one related to a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) case affecting a top local politician, and one related to Romania's candidate for the job of European chief prosecutor.