June inflation could drop below 4pct in Romania



June 2019 inflation in Romania may fall below 4pct, according to market data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday at a news conference. "There will be no rampaging inflation in Romania, because we are here too. This statement is more than a commitment, it is to underscore that Romania has a central bank, but in a tumultuous environment talks can slip to such direction. But once again, the central bank is doing its job in Romania, and there will be no rampaging inflation at all. As you can see, we are talking about half a percentage points, one percentage point; at most one percentage point over the upper limits of our target. And now, if I was to say something not according to perception, but in consonance with the market data we have, you might have a pleasant surprise in a week’s time, that is, June inflation might to drop below 4pct. And them such talks will calm down some," Isarescu said in response to a question by journalists about the odds for rampaging inflation. Rampaging inflation would be in excess of 10pct. Isarescu added that there is an excess of demand in Romania, which reflects on the current account deficit, that is, imports increase. "Consumption has been overstimulated, that is what we have been saying over and over again in the last two years (...) There is a difference between perception and reality and the perception is that the exchange rate [of the local currency, the leu] against the euro should aim for 5 lei to the euro, but it tends to go down to 4.7 lei, because there are major capital inflows, which may mean that the interest rate gap is attractive enough, which does not necessarily makes the central bank happy," said Isarescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) June inflation could drop below 4pct in Romania.June 2019 inflation in Romania may fall below 4pct, according to market data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday at a news conference. "There will be no rampaging inflation in Romania, because we are here too. This statement is more than a commitment, it is to underscore that Romania has a central bank, but in a tumultuous environment talks can slip to such direction. But once again, the central bank is doing its job in Romania, and there will be no rampaging inflation at all. As you can see, we are talking about half a percentage points, one percentage point; at most one percentage point over the upper limits of our target. And now, if I was to say something not according to perception, but in consonance with the market data we have, you might have a pleasant surprise in a week’s time, that is, June inflation might to drop below 4pct. And them such talks will calm down some," Isarescu said in response to a question by journalists about the odds for rampaging inflation. Rampaging inflation would be in excess of 10pct. Isarescu added that there is an excess of demand in Romania, which reflects on the current account deficit, that is, imports increase. "Consumption has been overstimulated, that is what we have been saying over and over again in the last two years (...) There is a difference between perception and reality and the perception is that the exchange rate [of the local currency, the leu] against the euro should aim for 5 lei to the euro, but it tends to go down to 4.7 lei, because there are major capital inflows, which may mean that the interest rate gap is attractive enough, which does not necessarily makes the central bank happy," said Isarescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kaufland Set to Develop Office Building in Barbu Vacarescu Area German-held retailer Kaufland has applied for a zoning permit from the Bucharest City Hall for a plot of land behind its store on Barbu Vacarescu Street, where it plans to develop an office building.



CTP Buys Logistics Park A1 Bucharest Park For EUR40M CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired logistics park A1 Bucharest Park, following a transaction worth approximately EUR40 (...)



Iohannis: Romania and I are equally determined to develop strategic partnership with US Romania's strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at a 4th of July reception at the United States Embassy on the 243rd anniversary of the US Independence Day. "Recently, on the occasion of the European (...)



Isarescu: Ensuring Economic Growth Under Conditions of Fiscal Consolidation, A Challenge In Upcoming Period Ensuring economic growth under conditions of fiscal consolidation is a challenge in the coming period, considering that the consumption pedal no longer has too much room for maneuver, Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu stated (...)



Amerocap Set To Invest Over $100m In Oil Terminal; Eyes Majority Stake Held By Romanian State U.S.-based investment Amerocap plans to invest over $100 million in Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO), majority owned by the Romanian state, by acquiring the majority stake and subsequently boosting the share (...)



ForMin Melescanu: We count on Finland to endorse our cause in terms of joining Schengen Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told a news conference on Thursday, occasioned by the launching of the Finnish Presidency at the EU Council, that Romania counts on Finland's support in terms of joining Schengen. "The decision to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the (...)



US Air Force relocates MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft from Poland to Romania The US Air Force has relocated MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from the Polish airbase at Miroslawiec to Campia Turzii in Romania, it has been announced.

