CTP Buys Logistics Park A1 Bucharest Park For EUR40M



CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired logistics park A1 Bucharest Park, following a transaction worth approximately EUR40 (...) CTP Buys Logistics Park A1 Bucharest Park For EUR40M.CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired logistics park A1 Bucharest Park, following a transaction worth approximately EUR40 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]