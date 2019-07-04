Iohannis: Romania and I are equally determined to develop strategic partnership with US



Romania's strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at a 4th of July reception at the United States Embassy on the 243rd anniversary of the US Independence Day. "Recently, on the occasion of the European elections and the referendum on justice, which I convened for May 26, the Romanians cast an overwhelming pro-European vote and in support of strengthening the rule of law, by rejecting unequivocally populism, anti-European and anti-justice rethoric. The citizens of Romania once again showed that we have a mature society and that they want a strong and healthy country with a clean and independent justice system in full consonance with the status of a US partner and EU and NATO member state. Romania's strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship. Solid transatlantic co-operation is the safest guarantee that we will be able to successfully manage future challenges, while positively influencing developments globally (...). You will always find in Romania a trustworthy ally and friend, a strong voice in favor of close co-operation between America and Europe. I can assure that my country and I are equally determined to deepen and further our strategic partnership with the US," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)