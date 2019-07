Kaufland Set to Develop Office Building in Barbu Vacarescu Area



German-held retailer Kaufland has applied for a zoning permit from the Bucharest City Hall for a plot of land behind its store on Barbu Vacarescu Street, where it plans to develop an office building. Kaufland Set to Develop Office Building in Barbu Vacarescu Area.German-held retailer Kaufland has applied for a zoning permit from the Bucharest City Hall for a plot of land behind its store on Barbu Vacarescu Street, where it plans to develop an office building. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]