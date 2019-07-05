Ten Largest Companies in Romania Pay RON2,400 to RON8,000 Net Average Salary/Month



The ten largest companies in Romania by 2018 revenue pay net average salaries of 2,400 lei (Carrefour) to about 8,000 lei (British American Tobacco) or EUR508 to EUR1693, data centralized by ZF from the information supplied by companies or from the Finance Ministry (...)