Voici la Mode Opens Marks & Spencer Store in Timisoara, Reaches Four in Romania



Cyprus-registered Voici la Mode, which owns the Marks & Spencer franchise in Romania, will open its first store in Timisoara this fall, in the Iulius Town project, following an investment of EUR1 million.