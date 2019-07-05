Key rival of Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi for top EU prosecutor job, France's Bohnert, favored for national position



Jean-Francois Bohnert, ​​one of the key contenders for the seat of top EU prosecutor, rivaling Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi, is favored to take over as head of the French national financial prosecutor's office if he fails in his attempt to get the European job, according to TV5. This comes as, according to Romanian MEP Sigfried Muresan, Kovesi's chances to take the leadership of the European prodecutor's offie are rising as the priority of France in EU negotiations was to head the European Central Bank, which it obtained.