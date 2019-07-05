Real Estate Deals In Cluj-Napoca Exceed EUR600M In 2018



The value of real estate transactions in Romania's north-western city of Cluj-Napoca exceeded EUR600 million in 2018, four times higher than in 2013. The most expensive property, a retail-type building, sold for EUR8.7 million.