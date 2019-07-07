President Iohannis, message on Justice Day: Last years, marked by repeated attempts to subordinate justice to politics



President Klaus Iohannis states in a message conveyed on Sunday, on the occasion of Justice Day, that the recent years have been marked by repeated attempts to subordinate justice to politics, through hasty amendments to the legislation organizing the judiciary, the statute of magistrates and the criminal law, but this "assault" has triggered the prompt reaction of citizens and magistrates. "In democratic societies, independent justice is the fundamental guarantee for achieving justice and maintaining social balance. The essence of the rule of law consists in observing the laws and ensuring a fair and equitable justice for all citizens. For these desiderata to be accomplished, it is however necessary that the laws be accessible, clear and predictable. Otherwise, when constant changes are made without a uniform direction, the respect for the law suffers. The last years have been marked by repeated attempts to subordinate justice to politics, through hasty amendments to the legislation organising the judiciary, the statute of magistrates and the criminal law. This assault has triggered the prompt reaction of the citizens, of the magistrates, who defended with dignity the values that define their mission, of the political forces attached to the democratic principles, as well as of the European institutions," Iohannis maintains. The president says that the impressive participation in the 26 May referendum shows that Romanians support European values. "The impressive turnout in the May 26 referendum has shown, beyond any doubt, that Romanians support European values, the rule of law, and want to live in a country where the law is equal for all. The will expressed by citizens forces political decision-makers to act in order to strengthen Romania’s European path and for a fair justice. At the same time, this signal transmitted through the vote must also make responsible all those who are involved in the justice act. Trust is built through every interaction of a litigant with the justice system. Initiatives such as ’Open Gates Days’, activities of legal education in society or authentic public debates lead to a reduction in the distance between citizens and institutions and strengthen democracy," the head of state affirms. Iohannis considers that reforms in the field of justice and progress in the fight against corruption must not be questioned by current legislative or administrative measures designed to relativize them. "Romania’s substantive reforms in the field of justice, the remarkable progress that has been made in the fight against corruption must not be called into question by current legislative or administrative measures designed to relativize them. At the same time, Romanian society needs a genuine debate on the current challenges faced by the judiciary, from the burden of the courts, the lack of logistical facilities, the lack of investment in infrastructure, to the need for computerization, with a direct impact on the need for celerity in solving the causes. This entire debate must always have at the core of its concerns the respect of the rights and freedoms of the citizen, as well as a long-term vision without which this public service, which is the judiciary, cannot fulfill its mission," the president went on to say. At the end of the message, Iohannis congratulates those who contribute to the achievement of justice in Romania and to the respect for the law as a prerequisite for a better society. 