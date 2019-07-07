JLL: More Romanian Capital Needed in Real Estate



Romanian investors are starting to become more and more active on the local real estate market but most of them buy projects worth several million or tens of millions of euros at best, since only the Tiriac and Paval families possess the necessary financial strength to compete with major (...) JLL: More Romanian Capital Needed in Real Estate.Romanian investors are starting to become more and more active on the local real estate market but most of them buy projects worth several million or tens of millions of euros at best, since only the Tiriac and Paval families possess the necessary financial strength to compete with major (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]