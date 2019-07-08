Nemo Express Headed to RON150M Revenue in 2019



Nemo Express, one of the largest parcel delivery companies in Romania, is aiming for 150 million lei (EUR31.7 million) revenue in 2019, up from the RON138 million of 2018, the data supplied by the officials of the company to ZF (...) Nemo Express Headed to RON150M Revenue in 2019.Nemo Express, one of the largest parcel delivery companies in Romania, is aiming for 150 million lei (EUR31.7 million) revenue in 2019, up from the RON138 million of 2018, the data supplied by the officials of the company to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]