The average net salary in Romania declined 0.4% in May 2019 compared with April 2019, to 3,101 lei (around EUR656), data from the country's statistics board showed Monday. Romania Average Net Salary Drops 0.4% On Month In May 2019.The average net salary in Romania declined 0.4% in May 2019 compared with April 2019, to 3,101 lei (around EUR656), data from the country's statistics board showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]