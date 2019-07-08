Romania GDP Grows 5% YoY In 1Q/2019



Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, in both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted terms, provisional (2) estimates from the country's statistics board INS showed (...)