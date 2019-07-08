|
Romania GDP Grows 5% YoY In 1Q/2019
Jul 8, 2019
Romania GDP Grows 5% YoY In 1Q/2019.
Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, in both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted terms, provisional (2) estimates from the country's statistics board INS showed (...)
Steaua De Mare Complex in Eforie Nord Sees Revenue up 70% in 2018
Steaua de Mare hotel complex in the seaside resort of Eforie Nord ended last year with 8.8 million lei (EUR1.86 million) revenue, 69% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show.
In Sarajevo, senior official Grigore reiterates Romania's support for EU Southeast enlargement
In Sarajevo on Monday, State Secretary for Inter-Institutional Relations with Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Maria Magdalena Grigore reiterated Romania's firm support for the continuation of the EU enlargement process toward the Southeast European region, which was a (...)
CNAB: Four persons injured in accident on Henri Coanda Airport; air traffic not affected
An accident between two vehicles, a bus without passengers and a microbus belonging to a handling company, took place on Tuesday morning, 6:15 am, on the platform of the Henri Coanda International Airport, leaving four people injured, informed the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB). (...)
Romanian Stock Exchange, Second Top Performing Market in EU in H1, 2019
Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, was the second top performing capital market in the European Union in the first half of 2019, as the BET index gained 19.4%, ZF has found from the Bloomberg platform (...)
Distributor Macromex Sees Revenue up 13% in H1
Macromex, the largest Romanian-owned distribution business, ended the first half with 13% higher revenue than in year-ago period, the company said. The upward trend therefore continued, after the revenue increased to 762 million lei (EUR164 million) in (...)
Tennis: Simona Halep, effortless qualification for Wimbledon quarter-finals
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number seven, effortlessly qualified for the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament, after defeating 6-3 6-3, Cori Gauff (USA, WTA's 313).
Halep, 27, WTA's 7th, prevailed in an hour and 14 minutes against a 15-year-old opponent (...)
Orban: PNL intensifies lobbying for resuming procedure to designate EU Chief Prosecutor
The National Liberal party (PNL) MEPs will intensify the lobbying for resuming the procedure of appointing the EU Chief Prosecutor, given that the odds of the Romanian candidate to this position - Laura Codruta Kovesi - have improved, the Liberals' leader, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday. (...)
